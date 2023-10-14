Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.59 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 128.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $161.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $143.07. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.