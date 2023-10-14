Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

