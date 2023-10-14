Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,302 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $141,314,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $24,754,966. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.56.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $456.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.97. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.99 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

