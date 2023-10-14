Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,695,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CACI International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $338.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $248.16 and a 1-year high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

