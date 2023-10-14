Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $151.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

