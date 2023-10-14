Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $17.37 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

