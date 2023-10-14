PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $37.34 on Monday. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,094,000 after buying an additional 108,118 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 991.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,679,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

