Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Evercore ISI

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $577,707 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.