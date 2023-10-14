PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PDSB

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.