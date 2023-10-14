Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

PDRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at C$168.35 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of C$164.03 and a 12-month high of C$238.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$190.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$211.85.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

