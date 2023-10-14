Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 17,507 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 182.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

