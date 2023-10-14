Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

