Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 36,785 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 5.6 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.