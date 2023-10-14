Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 17,988 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

BWA stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

