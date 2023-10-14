Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,850,000,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

