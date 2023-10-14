Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

