Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IBB opened at $121.63 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.30 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

