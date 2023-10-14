Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,950.08 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,667.25 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,839.83. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.