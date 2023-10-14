Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $178.83 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

