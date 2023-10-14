Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

