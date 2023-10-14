Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $18.20 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $760.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

