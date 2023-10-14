Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,496 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.37% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,523.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.55 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $479.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.