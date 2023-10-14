Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $93.04 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

