Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 362 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.