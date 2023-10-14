Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 405 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

