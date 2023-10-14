Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 418 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker stock opened at $257.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

