Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 690 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

View Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $143.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.