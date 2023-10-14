Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.04 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

