Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,630,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,024,000 after buying an additional 224,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $57.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

