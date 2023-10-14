Pioneer Bancorp (PBFS) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pioneer Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bancorp 25.77% 8.68% 1.13% Pioneer Bancorp Competitors 16.54% 7.45% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bancorp Competitors 82 449 337 4 2.30

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pioneer Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 31.11%. Given Pioneer Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bancorp $85.18 million $21.95 million 9.72 Pioneer Bancorp Competitors $158.00 million $37.52 million -1.55

Pioneer Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp. Pioneer Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp competitors beat Pioneer Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

