Piper Sandler Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $355.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.78 and its 200-day moving average is $393.36. Netflix has a 12 month low of $229.51 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.