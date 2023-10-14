Piper Sandler Raises ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $11.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 3.4 %

ALX Oncology stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 383.9% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 991,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 395,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 180,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

