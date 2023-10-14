Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.7 %

PAGP stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

