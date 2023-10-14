Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $5.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.61. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,630. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 852,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 277,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

