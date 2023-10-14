PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPL were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,037,000 after buying an additional 195,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,044,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. PPL’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

