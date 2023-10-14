Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Primerica were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $205.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $220.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average is $193.62.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.