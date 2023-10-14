Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

