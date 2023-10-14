Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $90.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $311,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,364,590 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 45.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.43. Prothena has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

