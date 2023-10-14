Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) & Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Head-To-Head Review

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxus International and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 11.63% -127.84% 16.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pyxus International and Philip Morris International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International $80.67 billion 1.78 $9.05 billion $5.17 17.85

Analyst Ratings

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pyxus International and Philip Morris International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 1 0 9 0 2.80

Philip Morris International has a consensus target price of $109.42, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Pyxus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Pyxus International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches. It also offers wellness and healthcare products. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

