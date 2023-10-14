Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cencora, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cencora in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of COR opened at $188.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.87. Cencora has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $194.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cencora by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

