Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNG. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

LNG stock opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.