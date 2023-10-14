Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

