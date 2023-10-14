Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for General Dynamics Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $243.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

