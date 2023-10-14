Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $21.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s FY2024 earnings at $21.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $359.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.66. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $369.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.16%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

