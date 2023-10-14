Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Issued By Zacks Research

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Cimpress stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $788.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 570,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 156.1% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 664,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $423,310.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

