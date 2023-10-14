Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

