Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Issued By Zacks Research

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novartis in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $423,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

