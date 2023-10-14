Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Issued By B. Riley

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AA

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after buying an additional 4,325,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,975,000 after purchasing an additional 455,750 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.90%.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.