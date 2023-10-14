Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NYSE CP opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,724,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

