Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.70 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

CTAS opened at $512.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.48 and its 200 day moving average is $483.93. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $379.61 and a fifty-two week high of $525.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

